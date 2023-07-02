RACINE—Julie A. Lalor, age 65, of Racine, passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial service celebrating Julie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, July 5, 2023 edition of the Journal Times.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000