Julie A. Homan-Mucklin

April 1960—Sept. 3, 2022

Julie was born and raised in Racine, WI, growing up on Cedar Creek St. in North Racine. She was the daughter of David Ross and Joyce Elaine (Anderson) Homan. She attended Jerstad-Agerholm School from kindergarten through eighth grade, and Horlick High after that. Julie lost her dad at a very young age, and never quite got over it. Her mother and grandmother, Dagney were her driving force. Later, she became the big sister to Susan Thomas, helping when needed to babysit and nurture at the time.

Julie had a few jobs along the way, one being the concession stand attendant at Memorial Hall for the concerts that came to town. The main artist was STYX who went on to become known worldwide. From there she worked at the snack bar at Zayre, later becoming a cashier and department clerk. She also bartended at the Beacon and everyone knew Julie. There was never a dull moment or a quiet one when Julie was around.

But Julie’s biggest joy was childcare to many friends and family, starting with Amy and Ryan Lipke. From the time Amy was born, Julie had a huge hand in raising her. Many thought that Julie was Amy’s mom. When Ryan arrived, now she had two kids to give love. Her next children were John and Patrick Hugasian. She loved them all. At times she cared for RJ and Kylee Hugasian and children of her friends’ children. When Amy was older and had a daughter of her own, Janaysia, Julie was there to help out. She would take in whole families into her home when they have nowhere to go. Julie didn’t have many material things, but what she did have, she would gladly share with anyone.

Julie loved playing sports. She was on the softball league for Zayre, volleyball league, darts, and bowling. Hilarious moments would ensue in whatever Julie was doing. She just had that knack to add comedy to everything she did.

Julie married David “Muck” Mucklin in July of 1995. They had been lifelong friends when they tied the knot in the best outdoor wedding to be held. Julie made the officiant stop because she couldn’t find Fred, her furry companion, who had to be present before she said, “I do”.

Julie leaves so many loved ones here on this earth to miss and mourn her passing. Her husband, David “Muck” Mucklin; her sister, Susan (Matt) Steberl and daughters: Taryn and Nina. Her cousins (more like brothers) Jack (Peggy) Hugasian, and their children: John, Patrick, and Madolyn, Bobby (Robin) Hugasian and children: R.J. (Kristina) Hugasian, Kylee (Tyler) Rude, and Jeremy Hugasian; niece, Jaclyn (Justin) Reeves, and children: Garret, Connor, Emma, Jordan; nephew, Jason Novak and sons: Gavyn and Braeden.

Julie’s most peaceful moments were in her car (the big brown Oldsmobile), surrounded by friends, blasting the music, and seeing what kind of harmless mischief she could get into. An entire book could be written on that subject, but she never got in trouble. Or it could be that she knew most of the police officers at the time and could talk her way out of anything. Julie was the most lovable character. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank her lifelong friends Jeri, Terri, Debbi, Mary Jo and Karin for over forty years of memories, including softball, Packer games and girl’s nights out. She will be deeply missed by the Malanche grandchildren who she babysat and was part of their family.

A special thanks to Jo Medin Vladimirov for the heart-felt obituary.

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” Mae West “Because someone we love is in heaven, there’s little bit of heaven in our home”.

