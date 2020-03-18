Julianne Mohrbacher (nee: Horvath)
0 comments

Julianne Mohrbacher (nee: Horvath)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Julianne (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher

June 2, 1936—March 13, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT-Julianne “Julie” (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family and pastor.

We’re sorry, public visitation and service has been cancelled due to gov. Tony evers’ mandate.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Julianne Mohrbacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News