Julianne Mohrbacher (nee: Horvath)

June 2, 1936—March 13, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT-Julianne “Julie” (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family and pastor.
We’re sorry, public visitation and service has been cancelled due to gov. Tony evers’ mandate.
