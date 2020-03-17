Julianne Mohrbacher (nee: Horvath)

June 2, 1936—March 13, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT—Julianne “Julie” (nee: Horvath) Mohrbacher, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ascension-All Saints in Racine surrounded by her loving family and pastor.

Julie was born in Racine on June 2, 1936, to Louis and Kathryn Horvath (nee: Horvath). On September 3, 1955 she was united in marriage to LeRoy J. Mohrbacher at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Together they reared three children who felt love throughout their lives.

Julie was a proud 1954 graduate of Washington Park High School where she sang many solos in the choir. She learned floral design as a young lady after school, in a local flower shop. In 1971 she borrowed $40 from LeRoy and opened her flower shop: The Personal Touch by Julie.

Early in her married life, while raising her family, she lent her beautiful voice to the Emmanuel choir and sing a-longs at Becker-Shoop home, and her hands to many volunteer activities, including president of Lincoln Lutheran Women’s Auxiliary. After stepping into the business world, she joined and served in several positions for Point West Business Association, Northside Business Association, RAMAC and Franksville Business Association, the last as Co-Chair for Queen of the Kraut Festival competition for several years.

