Juliann E. Sharkozy (nee Lojeski)

August 28, 1942—March 25, 2021

MT. PLEASANT—Home at last with her loving family, Juliann “Judy” Sharkozy passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 25, 2021. Judy was born on August 28, 1942 to Erwin and Frances (nee: Madden) Lojeski.

Judy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1961. In 1973, Judy met the love of her life, Frank L. Sharkozy, at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. On October 4, 1975 Frank and Judy were united in marriage at St. Edward Catholic Church. Together they spent 45 wonderfully happy years and raised four daughters.

In addition to raising her own children, Judy took care of many of her nieces and nephews and then their children over the years. She enjoyed having babies in the house and was blessed with thirteen grandchildren in the span of ten years. Judy also had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her Yorkshire Terrier, “Little Guy,” will miss her greatly. Judy enjoyed shopping and loved to “go bumming” whenever she could.