Juliann E. Sharkozy (nee Lojeski)

August 28, 1942—March 25, 2021
MT. PLEASANT—Home at last with her loving family, Juliann “Judy” Sharkozy passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 25, 2021. Judy was born on August 28, 1942 to Erwin and Frances (nee: Madden) Lojeski.
Judy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1961. In 1973, Judy met the love of her life, Frank L. Sharkozy, at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. On October 4, 1975 Frank and Judy were united in marriage at St. Edward Catholic Church. Together they spent 45 wonderfully happy years and raised four daughters.
In addition to raising her own children, Judy took care of many of her nieces and nephews and then their children over the years. She enjoyed having babies in the house and was blessed with thirteen grandchildren in the span of ten years. Judy also had a love for animals, especially dogs. Her Yorkshire Terrier, “Little Guy,” will miss her greatly. Judy enjoyed shopping and loved to “go bumming” whenever she could.
Judy will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Frank; daughters: Jennifer (Neil) Tremelling, Jodie (Brian) Nelson, Mary Jane (Eric) Stearns, and Sarah (Brandon) Amason; grandchildren: Nolan, Elisabeth, Aaron, and Ryan Tremelling; Alissa, Katelyn, and Emily Nelson; Natalie and Lauren Stearns; William, Julian, Lenora, and Gabriel Amason; step-son, Frank Paul (Debbie Kruk) Sharkozy and his family, Allison (Scott) Baran and Zoe and Parker; her brother, Bob (Sharon) Lojeski; and sister-in-law, Judy Lojeski; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary Ann Lojeski and Donna (Even) Rognerud; her brothers, Bill Lojeski, Frank (Shirley) Lojeski, Wally (Jeanne) Lojeski, and Jerry Lojeski; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Jane Sharkozy; brother-in-law Dan Sharkozy; and grandson Frank Andrew Sharkozy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy.32. In lieu of flowers, Masses to be said in Judy’s name have been suggested.
The family wishes to thank Erin Luna-Blanco from Ridgewood Care Center; her nurse, Ellen, at Froedtert ICU; and her very special hospice nurse Warren.
