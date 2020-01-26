Julia Laura Olson

Julia was born January 22, 1925, in Waukesha County to Laura and Eldred Lee. She attended public schools in Milwaukee and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Julia worked as the librarian at Jerstad-Agerholm Junior High School for 19 years, retiring in 1984 to motor around the country with her husband, Robert (Bob). She was an avid golfer, playing in women’s league many years. Julia also enjoyed bridge, crossword puzzles, having coffee every afternoon with her friend, Rita Buchholz, lunching weekly in Milwaukee with her cousin Nancy Phelps, visiting with friend Monica Saksefski and giving treats to her dog, Max. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2007 and her grandson, Robert Olson, in 2018.