Judy Steele formerly of Racine Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 in Chandler Arizona.
She was employed by the Racine Unified District for 16 years until she was forced to go on retirement disability. She belonged to the Wisconsin retired Education Association. Work with Meals on Wheels of Arizona, was chairman of the Resurrection Church craft fair for a few years, worked with St Vincent de Paul for over 20 years serving as co-president for six of those years, she also was involved in several other charitable organizations. Judy had many talents and loved to share her creations with family and friends, she enjoyed sending cards for special occasions with a personal note. Judy also enjoyed a good children’s story because it reminded her of her years of teaching with fondness.
She was preceded in death by her Mother (Frances) & Father (Donley). She is survived by her sister Caroline Steele, and her five brothers, Brian ( Betty), Paul ( Debi), Joel, Jon ( Kristi), and Peter. She also is survived by 19 nieces and nephews and 23 great-nieces and nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection at Tempe Arizona. In lieu of flowers it is suggested a donation be made in her name to Resurrection St Vincent de Paul at 3201 South Evergreen Tempe Arizona 85282. Condolences may be made at www.qohcfh.org. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
