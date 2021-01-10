Judy Sorensen, formerly of Racine, passed on January 3, 2021 in her adopted hometown of Maryville, TN. She was 82 years of age.
Judy was born in Racine, the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Mandernack) Sentenn. She worked on the administrative staff at McKinley School before retiring.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Sorensen.
Other survivors include their 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Maryville, TN once conditions for a gathering are appropriate.
