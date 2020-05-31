Judy Mae Damaschke

Judy was a cafeteria manager at J.I. Case and the Journal Times before starting her own catering and banquet business. She was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed coaching junior bowlers with her husband, Ken; as well as hosting team dinners for her kids. Judy was a diehard Cubs and Packers fan and enjoyed spending her quiet time gardening, baking and reading.

She is survived by her children, Ken (Joanne) Damaschke, Jr. of Holmen, Kathy (fiancé, George Frank) Damaschke of Racine; her grandchildren, Kaleb Damaschke, Rachael Damaschke, Nathan Damaschke, Haylee Castaneda, Lauren Castaneda; her sister and brothers, Sonja Peterchak, Jim Weber, Dale (Karen) Weber; as well as many nieces and nephews. Judy was also preceded in death by her sister and brothers-in-law, Simone (Ron) Lembcke, Joe Peterchak and Ron Damaschke

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, June 7, 2020 for a visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to bring and wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. Everyone is also encouraged to wear Cubs or Packers attire in honor of Judy. A private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to HALO (2000 DeKoven Ave, Racine, WI 53403) and Veterans Outreach (1624 Yout St, Racine, WI 53404.)DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY