June 10, 1950– January 26, 2019
RACINE—Judy Lou Klukas Moungey, age 68, passed away in Racine, WI, on January 26th, 2019.
Born June 10th, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Wally and Leona Klukas, as a child Judy attended Chippewa schools and worked on the family farm. After high school, she went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Business Education.
Judy then launched a more than 33 years career as a business education teacher at Jerome I. Case High School in Racine, also getting her Masters in Education from UW-Eau Claire. Before her 2005 retirement, she’d taught and inspired thousands of students, earning numerous awards—including Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, Wisconsin State PTA Teacher of the Year, and RAMAC Teacher of the Year, among others. Judy was also inducted into the Southeast Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame. After retiring from teaching, she began a second career as the Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator for Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, working with Racine schools and businesses to place students in vocational apprenticeships.
Travel was one of her greatest passions. In the course of her life, Judy visited most of the United States and Europe, Russia, Turkey, Morocco, and Mexico. Judy also loved sports and was a diehard Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers fan. Following her second retirement, Judy enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family; traveling out west to Las Vegas, Nevada and St George, Utah; and several other hobbies and activities.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and stepsons Bill Moungey and Claude Moungey. She is survived by husband, Ray Moungey; brother Larry (Jane) Klukas, son, Tim Moungey; stepdaughter Ginger Moungey; stepsons Steven (Vicki) Moungey, Gary (Sabrina) Moungey, and Richard Moungey; stepdaughters-in-law Lisa Moungey and Lynda Sejba; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and countless other friends and family.
Services celebrating Judy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE Safehouse of Racine.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
