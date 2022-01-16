Judy Elizabeth Gabriel

May 5, 1944—January 10, 2022

RACINE, WI—Judy was a kind, loving, generous, principled, charitable, and patient human being.

Born in Quincy, Illinois on May 5, 1944, Judy was the oldest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her little brothers: Paul and John Genseke, her parents Vernon and Elizabeth Genseke and her loving husband, Steven Gabriel.

Surviving Judy are her daughters: Elizabeth and Stephanie Gabriel, grandchildren: Isabel and Ian Gonzales, and great-grandson Eli Pierrotti. Judy is also survived by siblings: Fredric Genseke (Diane), Karen Maloni, Dean Genseke (Karen), Gregg Genseke (Vicki), Bruce Genseke, Janet Geneske, and 16 nieces and nephews.

Judy grew up in Streator, in Northern Illinois. She was born while her father was at war in the South Pacific during WWII. Stateside, her father was a general contractor and her mother a school bus driver. After high school, Judy went on to Lincoln College and then the University of Illinois at Campaign-Urbana where she met her husband, Steven Gabriel.

Judy was blessed to be a stay home mom to raise her daughters in Racine, WI, where she resided until her death. For many years Judy was involved in volunteering and community service at her daughter’s schools, with the Racine Junior League and Milwaukee Public Television.

Judy’s professional life after parenting was at Modine Manufacturing from which she retired. Starting in the mailroom, she worked her way up to Accounts Payable. Judy was also a world traveler, visiting England, France, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Italy, China, and Cayman Islands. Judy was a loyal, loving, dedicated daughter, helping both her parents and her husband during their final years.

Judy remained a loyal and loving woman throughout her own failing health, when she was cared for by her own daughters. Judy finally succumbed to complications associated with COPD on Monday, January 10, 2022. Judy was a positive force in many people’s lives. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Remembering Service to start at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Public Television have been suggested.

