Judy Elizabeth Gabriel (nee: Genseke)

Judy Elizabeth Gabriel

May 5, 1944—January 10, 2022

RACINE, WI—Judy was a kind, loving, generous, principled, charitable, and patient human being. Born in Quincy, Illinois on May 5, of 1944.

Judy finally succumbed to complications associated with COPD on Monday, January 10, 2022. She will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday January 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Remembering Service to start at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Public Television have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

