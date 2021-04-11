Judy Ann Phillips

May 10, 1954 – Apr. 4, 2021

RACINE — Judy Ann (nee: Simmons) Phillips, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Judy was born in Racine on May 10, 1954 to Elizabeth Ann (nee: Simmons) Gregory and Walter High. A graduate of JI Case High School, she went on to earn her Administrative Assistant degree from Gateway Technical College.

On September 10, 1973, she was united in marriage with Hamin Mohammed. Although her most important vocation in life was being a full-time mother, Judy had been employed by Nestle Chocolate, Warren Packaging & All Saints Hospital. Hamin & Judy also owned / operated Court Security Police & Detective Agency for 24 years.

Judy was a proud and dedicated Jehovah’s Witness of the Lockwood Park Congregation. Among her interests, Judy enjoyed cooking & baking, sewing clothing, reading & researching. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She helped raise her grandchildren, as none of them ever had to go to daycare … all 15 went to Grandma’s!