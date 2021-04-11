Judy Ann Phillips

May 10, 1954 – Apr. 4, 2021
RACINE — Judy Ann (nee: Simmons) Phillips, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Judy was born in Racine on May 10, 1954 to Elizabeth Ann (nee: Simmons) Gregory and Walter High. A graduate of JI Case High School, she went on to earn her Administrative Assistant degree from Gateway Technical College.
On September 10, 1973, she was united in marriage with Hamin Mohammed. Although her most important vocation in life was being a full-time mother, Judy had been employed by Nestle Chocolate, Warren Packaging & All Saints Hospital. Hamin & Judy also owned / operated Court Security Police & Detective Agency for 24 years.
Judy was a proud and dedicated Jehovah’s Witness of the Lockwood Park Congregation. Among her interests, Judy enjoyed cooking & baking, sewing clothing, reading & researching. She loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She helped raise her grandchildren, as none of them ever had to go to daycare … all 15 went to Grandma’s!
Surviving are her husband, Hamin Mohammed; children: Shawnette (Gilberto) Benitez, Hamin Phillips, Nadirah (Tyrone Malone) Muhammad and Raushanah (Ricky) Franklin; grandchildren: Natalia Benitez, Noah & Abriella Phillips, Prakash, Prashawn, Prajit & Prakesh Patel, Chamoni & Sakeenah Hampton, Intisar Malone, Ashanti Bell, Nevaeh Hansen, Raesean & London Franklin; and great granddaughter: Malayna Larson; sisters: Barbara McCord, Patsy Simmons, Elizabeth High & Joanne Love; brother, Kenny Simmons, Tommy High; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Jacqueline Slack; brothers: Johnny High, Larry High, and Terry High; brother-in-law, Howard McCord; grandmother, Johnnie Simmons; and grandfather, George Simmons.
Viewing will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Services will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in the funeral home with Elder Theodore Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In memory of Judy, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
