Judy Ann Duncan
Judy Ann Duncan

Judy Ann Duncan

Racine, WI – Judy Ann Duncan, age 60, passed away on February 9, 2021 in Racine, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held to Celebrate Her Life on Friday, February 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. You’re invited to greet the family in the chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

