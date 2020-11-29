Judith V. Rule

She was born in Racine on June 14, 1938 to Cyrus J. Yunkes and Edith I. (nee: Clark) Yunkes. Judy attended St. Edward’s Elementary School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1956. On October 19, 1957 she married Charles E. Rule in Chicago, the son of John H. Rule and Eletha (nee: Bell) Rule.

Judy served as President of the PTA of Giese School in the late 1960’s. During that time, she led the effort of getting a Racine city park next to Giese School. After the City of Racine approved the park, her efforts then focused on the name of the park. For two years, she lobbied to have the park named after a Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty. In 1972, the park was dedicated and named Hantschel Park after Sergeant James Hantschel. Judy worked at Western Publishing and JI Case in Racine & as a travel advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada.