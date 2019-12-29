Judith "Stub" A. Gottfredsen (nee: Reed)

May 15, 1949 – December 26, 2019

RACINE – Judith "Stub" A. Gottfredsen, age 70, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine, May 15, 1949, daughter of the late Ruby (Nee: Coryell) and Russell Reed Sr.

She was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1967”. On July 3, 1997 she was united in marriage to Thomas A. Gottfredsen. Judith was employed by InSinkErator for many years. An avid pool player, she also enjoyed softball, cribbage and darts. Above all, her greatest joy was her family.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Tom; her children, Alan (Leah) Haney, Elizabeth A. Haney; her grandchildren, Angelo, Jewel, Ariel, Reed and Pauly; brother, Michael Povkovich; sister, Leslie (Bob) Mudge; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lee (Gayle) Gottfredsen, Paula (Joe) DeCheck; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Ruth Pudel, Russell Reed, Charles Reed, Jacqueline Rock, Darla Beyer; and brother-in-law, Lyle Gottfredsen.

