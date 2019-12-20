Judith Slotke

Slotke, Judith Ann “Judy” age 73, of Waterford, passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1946, the daughter of Leroy and Mary (nee. Sinks) Hill. Judy was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed decades full of riding. She appreciated life on the water and boating with friends and family. In later years she absolutely loved seeing America, traveling coast to coast, with her fiancée Steve Staack. Judy made an impact on those around her and will be truly missed.