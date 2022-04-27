April 25, 1944—April 23, 2022

Judith Ruth Spriggs Fait. Affectionately known as Grandma Judy. Wife of Dr. Robert Fait. Born April 25, 1944. This world will only know one Grandma Judy. A woman of simple character and incredible resolve. She loved her children and her grandchildren in the big and the small of life. She was born to Archie and Dorothy Spriggs of Kansasville, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood honing her skills on the farm, in 4H and the Racine County Fair with her sisters, Jane, Mae, and Linda. She attended Sunnyside Elementary and Saint Mary’s High School/Catholic Central High School. After moving to Milwaukee for her career at Pan Am Airlines, she returned to Burlington to work as the executive secretary for Murphy Products. She married Dr. Robert Lawrence Fait in 1969. They began their life in an apartment across from the clinic where dad began his career in the family clinic as an optometrist alongside his father. There started the beautiful legacy of intertwining a life well lived with dedication and commitment to hard work. Mom settled into life off the farm and in quick succession gave birth to Alison, Shannon, Garrett, and Christopher.

In 1982, Mom took the lead and started what became the other family business, WVA. By day she worked in the basement of the family home on King’s Court running WVA. By both day and night, she raised her family while dad focused on growing his practice. In her later years, her job became cooking for the Thursday meal for their work family.

We always knew there was steady, healthy, no questions asked, love in their home. She was intentional with every decision, and it was usually for the sake of their kids and grandkids. She was an amazing cook. She loved a good book, and usually had one by her side. She liked to find a good movie to watch on TV.

After a long battle with leukemia, mom died at home on April 23, 2022, two days shy of her 78th birthday. She woke up that first beautiful spring morning and asked for her kids. She shared a few words with us and said it was time to go. In the arms of dad, she passed peacefully in her bed with all of us, our spouses and her grandkids at her side. Mom always knew she was given many great graces, gifts and mercies in life. She honored that nearly every moment of her days, even in her dying.

She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Dorothy Spriggs; Parents-in-law Dr. Larry and Marie Fait; Brothers-in-law James Pheifer, James Fait, Billy Fait; and nephew, Andrew Goetz.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years; their children: Alison (Carlo) Pedone, children: Simon, Christian, Luca; Shannon (Arnie) Arrieta, children: Isabella, Gabriel, Paolo; Garrett (Chrissy) Fait, children: Andrew, Tristan, Josie, Katie; Christopher (Elizabeth) Fait, children: Ava, Samuel, Ji-a, Henry, William, Jazariyah, Tre’jure; sisters: Jane Pheifer (James) Weis, Mae (Bernie) Goetz, Linda (Jim) Enders; and many nieces, nephews and dear coworkers and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:30AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 2PM until 5PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. All family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of her nearly 78 years of life well lived. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery immediately following mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly request that memorials be made to Catholic Central High School (CCHS) and Burlington Catholic (BCS) in Grandma Judy’s name. Additionally, the family asks you to strongly consider donating blood as it was so important to mom these last couple years. The family sends its heartfelt gratitude to Vince Lombardi Clinic at St. Luke’s and all the doctors and nurses who cared for her over the years.

SCHUETTE-DANIELS FUNERAL HOME

625 S. BROWNS LAKE DRIVE

BURLINGTON, WI 53105

262-763-3434