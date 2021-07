RACINE—Judith Rose Berndt, 83, of Racine, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Memorial Services will be held for Judith on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Wisconsin Memorial Park at Chapel of the Flowers at 2:30 p.m. Inurnment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.