Judith Rae Stark

August 11, 1945 - February 5, 2022

RACINE, WI - Judith "Judy" Rae (nee: Kilmer) Stark, 76, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Timber Oaks Care Center.

Judy was born in Racine on August 11, 1945 to Frank and June Kilmer. She worked as a forklift driver for S.C. Johnson and J.I. Case. In her free time, Judy loved bowling, painting ceramic figurines, and playing slots at Potawatomi with her long time significant other, Jerry. Above all, she loved and cherished all her grandchildren. Judy shared a special bond with her grandchildren Krystle, Owen, and Zoey, all of whom she helped raise and who were the light of her life. She was a goofy, kindhearted, and giving woman who loved her grandkids.

Judy will be missed by her children, Troy (Rita) Stark and Tammy (Fred Hoffman) Stark; grandchildren, Heather, Robin, Krystle, Kristopher, and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Owen and Zoey; and brother, Terry (Bobbi) Kilmer. She is further survived by her lady friends from Sturtevant, neighbors who always got together, and other family members and friends.

Judith is preceded in death by her significant other, Jerry Mouw; and brother, Frank "Sonny" Kilmer.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or a charity of one's choosing.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Timber Oaks and at Allay Hospice for their heartfelt care of Judy.

