March 10 1954 - November 6, 2019

Judith R Schmidt (Ellertson), age 65, passed away peacefully November 6th 2019 surrounded by her daughters and sister. She passed away after learning of and battling recurrence and metastasis of breast cancer. Judy was born March 10 1954 to Mona (Scherbarth) and Harold Ellertson. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Brian, Aunts Janice, Lila, and Dawn, infant grandsons, among other friends and family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judy was an extremely hard worker. She loved to help people. She loved nature and being outdoors. One of her favorite places remained the dairy farm she worked so hard on with Lynn Schmidt. She said “It was a beautiful dream”. Judy took pleasure in the simple things in life such as planting flowers, a phone call from a dear friend, a hug from her grandchild. She was amazingly creative and loved sewing and quilting; she dabbled in drawing and photography. She loved to travel and explore the world. She made friends easily and has touched and loved people from her many travels; especially her Travel Directing adventures. She also shared her love of life with her children and grandchildren; teaching them about the small pleasures life has to offer and to always look for the good.