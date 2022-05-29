Judith Mary Tomachek

March 13, 1944 – May 27, 2022

RACINE – Judith Mary Tomachek (Nee: Zerezanek), 78, of Racine, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Judi was born on March 13, 1944, the daughter of Rudy and Mary Zerzanek. Judi grew up in Racine, a town she loved and never left. She worked at Design North for many years and enjoyed golfing, reading, trips to Vegas and up north and most of all, spending time with her family. Judi served her community as a supervisor on the Caledonia town board and also served on various other committees.

Judi loved the church and was steadfast in her faith. She shared her kindness and generosity with those that were blessed to know her. We will miss her brilliant smile, her huge heart, and her fun-loving personality.

Judi is survived by Frank, her loving husband of 59 years; her son, Jeffry (Lisa); daughter, Dawn (Tom) Rammelt; and daughter, Staci (Nate) Hrabosky. Judi has six grandchildren: Luke, Taylor, Jake, Zach, Maddox and McKenzie; and great grandson, Jack. She is further survived by her siblings: Kathy (David) Horvath, Dan (Barb) Zerzanek, Randy (Tara) Zerzanek, Greg (Zana) Zerzanek, and Leslie (Bart) Stefani. Aside from her parents, Judi is preceded in death by her brother, Rudy; and sister, Linda; and other special family members.

In honor of Judi, please join us on Friday June 3rd, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Racine Moose Lodge for the celebration of her beautiful life.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fernando Santos and his team from Froedtert Hospital for the care and compassion they provided Judi and her family this past year. They would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for their great care during her final days. In memory of Judi, donations may be made to St Rita's Parish, St Jude's Children's Hospital, or The National Brain Tumor Society.

