Judith Mary Instenes

RACINE (FORMERLY OF MILWAUKEE) – Judith M. Instenes, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

A private service will be held by the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1105 N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee, 53202, or Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, 53404. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

