Nov. 19, 1939—July 8, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mrs. Judith M. Molbeck, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

She was born in Racine on November 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Sigward and Verna (nee Nelson) Hansen.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jack Molbeck; her daughter, Susan Seidenspinner; her son, Patrick Jensen; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Ralph (Brenda) Molbeck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Jensen; her sister, Marlene Gdisis; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Molbeck, Shirley Molbeck, Evie and Jerry Exner and Jean Molbeck.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, July 13, 2023, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

