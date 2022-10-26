Feb. 18, 1946—Oct. 21, 2022

KENOSHA—Judith (Kruse) Arnold, age 76, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on February 18, 1946, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Betty (Bartels) Kruse. Growing up, she attended St. John’s Lutheran School and was a 1964 graduate of Horlick High School.

In February of 1974, Judith was united in marriage to Gerald Arnold in Kenosha. She grew up in Racine and relocated from Racine to Kenosha after the wedding. Their union was blessed with 17 years of marriage before Gerald’s passing in 1991.

Judith worked for American Motors, then spent 22 years working for Insinkerator in the factory until her retirement.

Having learned from her lifelong friend, Paulette, Judith crocheted over the last 5 years and was able to bring joy to her family by making everyone a blanket. She loved her TV shows—Friends and Everybody Loves Raymond. Her most cherished moments were time spent with her beloved grandkids and her family. She will forever be remembered for her cackling laugh. Everyone who met her loved her and her laugh, she was always the life of the party!

She will be dearly missed by her children, Jim White, Ruth Ann (David) Sauceda, Gerald M. (Jennifer) Arnold, II; her grandchildren, Mark (Vanessa) White, David A. Sauceda, Isabella Sauceda, Tehya Sauceda, Joshua Sauceda, Tiffany White, Avery Arnold, Riley Arnold, Lauren Zoller; her great-grandchildren, Mikey and Maxx White; her sister, Vickie Oberst; her brother, Tim (Lynda) Kruse; her niece, Jennifer Aber; her nephew, Daniel (Michelle) Aber and many long-time friends.

In addition to her parents, Arnold and Betty, and her husband, Gerald, Judith was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey White.

Funeral services honoring Judith’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Judith will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

