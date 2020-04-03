Judith Kaye Wrzesinske

April 23, 1940—March 29, 2020
Passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 79. She left behind a loving husband, Robert Wrzesinske and three children/spouses: Mishawn (Steven) Nelson, Tammera Knappe, and Brett (Mandee Page) Knappe.
She had 6 grandchildren and one surviving brother Michael Hutchinson. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1958 and studied elementary education at Michigan State University. She taught for 24 yrs at Small World Montessori.
She loved knitting, crossword puzzles, reading and bridge.
