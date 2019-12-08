Judith K. Olsen

May 31, 1952 – October 9, 2019

Judith Kay Olsen (nee: Wiley) of Racine and Aventura, Florida, passed away October 9, 2019, at the age of 67. She will be remembered as a talented artist and businesswoman, as well as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is dearly missed.

Judy was born May 31, 1952 in Racine to Harold and Leone “Dolly” (nee: Clark) and grew up there as the fourth of five siblings. She attended Horlick HS, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in arts from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

She was well known as the founder, owner, and operator of Plumb Gold in Downtown Racine where she designed and crafted fine gold jewelry for generations of customers until her retirement in 2015.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Alyssa and Valerie Yorgan (Chris Gravel), their father James Yorgan, grandson Markel Nosov, sisters Donna Wiley and Sally (Jim) Stollenwerk, brother Thomas (Lori) Wiley, and numerous other beloved relatives, neighbors, and friends. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, James.

Judy was loved and admired by many, and those close to her take comfort in the fact that she is finally at peace.

