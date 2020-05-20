Judith (Judy) Valerie Born

Judy loved to love on people. She believed in the power of service to others. She was a Big Sister and Site Coordinator for 15 years with Our Harmony Respite program at Holy Communion. It suited her servant heart. She came from a very close-knit family which included not only her husband, children and siblings, but also aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends of family members and anyone who felt the love of her warm embrace. She loved catching up with friends, whether it was in the pool at the YMCA, over coffee or lunch, or just chatting it up with the neighbors in the front yard. She took pride in caring for her yard, loved gardening and reading. She was blessed to have been surrounded by so many caring neighbors over the years. Judy was strong in her faith and a lifelong member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.