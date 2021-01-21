Judith 'Judy' Stock

Judy was also a member of the PNA Gorale dancers along with her three daughters from 1982-1989, and was also a Girl Scout Leader for a short time in the 1970’s. She passed along her love of animals to her family as she loved all creatures great and small, and fed them from her backyard daily. Her love of family and cooking/baking were her specialties. She loved hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving for her family and friends, that kept her going even when she was diagnosed with cancer, she was determined to still host for all. Judy also loved gardening and decorating for the holidays and all seasons. She was also a collector of Teddy bear figurines. Her favorite movie was The Wizard of Oz from when she was young.