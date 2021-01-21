1941—2021
Judith “Judy” Stock age 79 of Waterford, WI passed away Friday January 8th, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. Beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and extended family member and friend to many.
She leaves behind a loving husband of 57 years Joseph A. Stock. Beloved mother of Laurie (Phoungeun) Keophiphath, Christine, and Kimberly. Devoted grandma to Amanda, Dustin, Daja, Devin, Brandon, Sareya, Wayne, and Stephanie. Great Grandmother of Aiden & LeoVanni. Adopted great grandmother of Lily & Harrison Weber.
Judy was born September 30th, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI. Daughter of Julia and John Fabish. She graduated from South Division High School of Milwaukee in 1961. A longtime resident of Milwaukee where she met her husband, they were high-school sweethearts and married April of 1963. Judy also was a resident of Racine, WI for seven years and returned to Milwaukee for ten plus years before finally settling in Waterford, WI for her remaining years.
Judy was a former employee of the Downtown location of Gimbels in Accounting Dept. and after that she worked at Heim’s Bridal Shop on Mitchell St. in Milwaukee, WI; until she retired. She also previously worked at Motor Specialty and Goldblatt’s in Racine, WI. She loved to tell family and friends of her many experiences at Heim’s and one of her favorite tv shows was “Say yes to the dress” because she could relate to the experiences of it.
Judy was also a member of the PNA Gorale dancers along with her three daughters from 1982-1989, and was also a Girl Scout Leader for a short time in the 1970’s. She passed along her love of animals to her family as she loved all creatures great and small, and fed them from her backyard daily. Her love of family and cooking/baking were her specialties. She loved hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving for her family and friends, that kept her going even when she was diagnosed with cancer, she was determined to still host for all. Judy also loved gardening and decorating for the holidays and all seasons. She was also a collector of Teddy bear figurines. Her favorite movie was The Wizard of Oz from when she was young.
Judy and Joseph also were involved in the Bluegrass Music Jam of Waterford, WI where Joe would play the guitar and Judy would sing at Marty’s Restaurant in Waterford and the Mukwonago Public Library.
Judy is survived by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by her parents John and Julia (Chrzanowski) Fabish.
A celebration of Judy’s life will take place on Saturday January 23rd, 2021 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation from 12:30 to 1:45pm, followed by a 2:00 memorial service after which Judy will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Waterford, WI.
The family requests memorials be donated to the family for funeral services or donated to some of Judy’s favorite organizations and charities such as the Lion’s Club of Waterford, WI, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or The WI Humane Society of Milwaukee, WI.
