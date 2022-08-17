Judith "Judy" Petersen

Judith Petersen (nee: Fesler), age 88, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.

Judy was born and raised in central Illinois. She graduated from Beloit College and received her Master’s Degree from the National College of Education. She met her future husband, Fred, at Beloit. They were married and lived a year in Germany before returning to Chicago for two years. Since 1960 Wisconsin became home. Judy taught high school for two years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

She returned to work after 10 years and taught in West Allis until retiring in 1991. She and Fred were long time members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in West Allis and became members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church after moving to Racine. She was active and a choir member in both churches.

Judy lived a full and happy life. She liked to entertain, had many friends, and loved playing bridge. She enjoyed golfing back in the day. She read constantly when she wasn’t volunteering somewhere. Foryears she and Fred traveled both in the US and abroad. She and Fred moved to Racine in 2002 fromMuskego to be closer to their family.

Judy is survived by her children, Fred, Jr. (Chris) Petersen, Greg Petersen and Karen Petersen, all of Racine; her four grandsons, Erik (Sarah) Petersen, Kevin (Jessica) Petersen, Tom (Chelsie) Petersen and Kurtis Petersen; her great-granddaughter, Lila, and great-grandsons, Holden and Bode; brother-in-law, Paul (Ann) Petersen and sister-in-law, Muriel Petersen, all of Palos Height, IL. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, her brother, father and mother.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, from 10:00-11:30 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 am. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the American Heart Association or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society have been suggested by the family.

