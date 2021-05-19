Jan. 16, 1947 – May 14, 2021

MOUNT PLESANT – Judith “Judy” Ann Niesen, age 74, passed away, surrounded with the love of her family, on Friday, May 14, 2021 after her brave battle with COVID-19 at Ascension Hospital.

Judy was born in Racine on January 16, 1947 to the late Holger and Evelyn (nee Hansen) Rasmussen. A 1965 graduate of Washington Park High School, she went on to earn her Nursing Degree from Gateway Technical College. While in her Junior year at Park High, Judy began dating the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Niesen. The high school sweethearts were united in marriage in St. Mary’s Catholic Church on September 21, 1968.

Judy served our community as a devoted nurse with St. Luke’s/presently Ascension All Saints Hospital team for over 40 years. Catholic by faith, she was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. With family being her everything, Judy loved being at home with her children, grandchildren, and more recently, great-grandchildren.