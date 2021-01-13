Judith 'Judy' Ann Donnelly (nee: Lehsten)

Also surviving are aunt, Beatrice Regner, sisters-in-law, Jane Daly, Sister Patricia Donnelly (Notre Dame de Mur), Judy Tremel and brother-in-law, Joseph Donnelly and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

Judy was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, James Lehsten, nephew, Garrett Grieve, parents-in-law, Richard and Mary Donnelly and brothers-in-law, Richard Donnelly, James Donnelly, Ernest Daly and Chuck Tremel.

The family would like to thank Father Jim Volkert, Debbie Fuchs, Lori Wilson, Jerry Liesemeyer, Meg Regner, Mary Regner, Dick and Teri Miller, Don Uhen, Shirley Tenwinkel and all the other people and Ministers of the Sick who shared and helped in Judy’s life.

Also many thanks to the staff at Pinebrook Pointe for Judy’s care for the last several years, the Bay of Burlington and St. Luke’s Hospital MRICU for their care of Judy in her final days and assisting the family in virtual prayer meetings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Mary Church, Catholic Central High School or Love, Inc.