Judith 'Judy' Ann Donnelly (nee: Lehsten)

November 26, 1942—January 9, 2021
Judy passed away on January 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee.
Judy was born November 26, 1942, to Arthur “Pat” and Roselle (nee Prott) Lehsten. She attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in Burlington all her life. She worked as a Secretary at Wisconsin Southern Center for 52 years. She was an avid animal lover. Her dogs always provided much joy in her life.
Judy married Thomas Donnelly on November 27, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. Thomas predeceased Judy on November 15, 1996.
Judy’s Catholic faith was a very important part of her life. She was very active in her parish and the following organizations as long as her health permitted: Secretary of St. Mary Human Concerns Committee, Minister of the Sick, St. Mary Adoration Prayer Hour, Pro-Life Committee, telephone calls to the parishioners to remind them of their turn to prepare meals for Love, Inc., Daughters of Isabella, Carmelite Lay Organization and a member of Wisconsin Southern Lakes Serra Club.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Carol Lehsten, niece, Lynn Grieve, nephew, John (Sue) Lehsten, great-nephew, Darren (Paige), great nieces, Stephanie, Lauren, Megan and Shelby and great-great niece, Piper.
Also surviving are aunt, Beatrice Regner, sisters-in-law, Jane Daly, Sister Patricia Donnelly (Notre Dame de Mur), Judy Tremel and brother-in-law, Joseph Donnelly and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, James Lehsten, nephew, Garrett Grieve, parents-in-law, Richard and Mary Donnelly and brothers-in-law, Richard Donnelly, James Donnelly, Ernest Daly and Chuck Tremel.
The family would like to thank Father Jim Volkert, Debbie Fuchs, Lori Wilson, Jerry Liesemeyer, Meg Regner, Mary Regner, Dick and Teri Miller, Don Uhen, Shirley Tenwinkel and all the other people and Ministers of the Sick who shared and helped in Judy’s life.
Also many thanks to the staff at Pinebrook Pointe for Judy’s care for the last several years, the Bay of Burlington and St. Luke’s Hospital MRICU for their care of Judy in her final days and assisting the family in virtual prayer meetings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Mary Church, Catholic Central High School or Love, Inc.
Visitation for Judy will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6 until 7:30PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11AM at St. Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Masks are required at the funeral home and church, and social distancing must be maintained.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
