Judith 'Judy' A. Shaub (Nee: Lange)

Judy attended Jerstad-Agerholm Grade School and graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1965”. In her younger years, Judy was a flag bearer with the Racine Elks Band and a roller-skating car hop at the Park Inn. Furthering her education, she earned her BA and Master’s degree in Special Education, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Carthage College. While employed at Wisconsin Belle, she found the love of her life, Thomas J. Shaub. They were united in marriage November 2, 1968 and shared thirty-two beautiful years together before he preceded her in death on March 12, 2000. Judy was employed with Racine Unified as a Special Education Diagnostician for nearly forty years helping educate countless children throughout Racine before she retired in 2016. A free spirit with a zest for life, Judy will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor, her dedication to her work and her students, and her great love for her family and friends, especially her grandson, Nolan.