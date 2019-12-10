Judith 'Judy' A. Shaub (Nee: Lange)
0 comments

Judith 'Judy' A. Shaub (Nee: Lange)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judith A. "Judy" Shaub Nee: Lange

February 11, 1947—December 4, 2019

RACINE—Judith A. Shaub, age 72, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019.

Visitation with the family will be held at Preservation Hall 740 Lake Avenue on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A service celebrating Judy’s life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Please see Wednesday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News