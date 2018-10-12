Try 1 month for 99¢
Judith "Judie" A. Moreland (Nee: Ross)

RACINE—Judith “Judie” A. Moreland, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Woods of Caledonia.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine have been suggested.

