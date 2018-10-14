Try 1 month for 99¢
Judith "Judie" A. Moreland (Nee: Ross)

May 3, 1940—October 9, 2018

RACINE—Judith “Judie” A. Moreland, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at the Woods of Caledonia.

She was born in Normal, IL, May 3, 1940, daughter of the late William and Mary (Nee: Herod) Ross.

Judie was a graduate of Bloomington Illinois High School “Class of 1958.” She was employed by Racine County for thirty-four years until her retirement in October of 2004 and also Becker-Shoop Center. Judie had a great love for animals and was a huge Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Packer fan.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Steven Moreland of Tucson, AZ, Jodi K. Williams of Wood Dale, IL; her granddaughters, Lindsay Williams, Whitney Moreland; brother, Richard (Diana) Ross of Davenport, IA; other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Judie’s dear friends, Pam and Tom for their companionship and friendship through the years.

