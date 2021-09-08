Judith "Judie" A. Hlavka

RACINE—Judith A. Hlavka, 81, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Ignite on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home this Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hammer officiating. There will a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL
HOME AND CREMTAORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
