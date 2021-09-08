 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith "Judie" A. Hlavka
0 Comments

Judith "Judie" A. Hlavka

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judith "Judie" A. Hlavka

RACINE—Judith A. Hlavka, 81, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Ignite on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home this Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Hammer officiating. There will a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMTAORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Deep learning artificial intelligence predicts breast cancer risk better

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News