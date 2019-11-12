September 7, 1945 – November 1, 2019

RACINE – Judith Joy Voll Dyess, Also known to many others as Judy, Jude, Mama Jude, peacefully passed away on her own time at home on November 1, 2019 at the age of 74.

Judy was born on September 7, 1945 in Racine, Wisconsin to Walter and Lenore (nee: Sweet) Voll. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. After high school Judy attended The University of Parkside. She married the love of her life, John on December 29, 1977. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2013.

Judy worked as a sales rep for the phone company for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed working part-time at Lee’s Flowers. Judy had a passion for helping others. She enjoyed making quilts for those in need and giving gifts with her famous bows as a special touch. Some of her favorite hobbies included shopping, collecting antique furniture and decorating for holidays and parties. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving the Lord. Her most cherished times were spent with her daughter, Jenny; grand-dogs, “Gracie and Luna” and family and friends.