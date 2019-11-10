September 7, 1945 – November 1, 2019
RACINE – Judith Joy Voll Dyess, Also known to many others as Judy, Jude, Mama Jude, peacefully passed away on her own time at home on November 1, 2019 at the age of 74.
Judy was born on September 7, 1945 in Racine, Wisconsin to Walter and Lenore (nee: Sweet) Voll. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. After high school Judy attended The University of Parkside. She married the love of her life, John on December 29, 1977. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2013.
Judy worked as a sales rep for the phone company for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed working part-time at Lee's Flowers. Judy had a passion for helping others. She enjoyed making quilts for those in need and giving gifts with her famous bows as a special touch. Some of her favorite hobbies included shopping, collecting antique furniture and decorating for holidays and parties. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving the Lord. Her most cherished times were spent with her daughter, Jenny; grand-dogs, “Gracie and Luna” and family and friends.
Judy is survived by her favorite daughter, Jennifer Dyess of Racine; brother Ken (Kay) Voll of Slinger; her twin brother, Jerry (Debbie) Voll of Phoenix, AZ; nieces and nephews; Kristin, Karin, Kent, Kelly, Julee, and Todd. Also surviving are members of the extended Dyess family and many dear friends.
A memorial service for Judy will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Erie and Kewanee Streets, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at church on Friday from 10:30 until the time of Service. Please direct any memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Michael Schmalz and Dr. Anthony Ruggeri. A heartfelt thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice caregivers, Kate, Katherine, Jen, Barb and Brianna for all of their love and compassionate care. Judy was blessed to have the kind and understanding care and company of Doreen "Dodi", Sadie, Regina and Linda.
