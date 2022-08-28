 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judith Jean Berres

Judith Jean Berres

May 2, 1935 – June 29, 2022

RACINE – Judith Jean Berres, 87, passed away June 29, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living in Kenosha County, WI.

A memorial service will be held at the St. John’s Chapel, DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive in Racine on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Lars Skoglund officiating. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery, Racine, WI.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

