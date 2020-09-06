Judith I. Larkin (Nee: Hort)

March 1, 1945 – September 3, 2020
RACINE – Judith Irene Larkin, “Judy”, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Racine, March 1, 1945, daughter of the late Emil and Hazel (Nee: Shelton) Hort.
Judy graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1964”. On May 6, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gordon R. Larkin and together they raised two daughters, Karen and Kathleen. Judy was employed by InSinkErator for 34 years, retiring in April, 2009. She enjoyed the outdoors be it gardening, camping, sitting around a campfire, or watching and listening to her favorite bird, the Cardinal. She also enjoyed car rides, NASCAR car races, painting ceramics, going to the movies and watching television. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen (John) Graham; grandchildren, Emily and Eric; her sister, Janice Lechner; nieces and nephews, Kristina (Eric) Tawwater, Ronald (Cherie) Klingbeil, Brian Hort; great nieces and great nephews; dear friends, and her faithful dog, Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon on July 8, 2002, her daughter Karen Lynn Larkin on February 8, 2014; her brother, Kenneth Hort, and brother-in-law, Allen Lechner.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 12 p.m., with Pastor Keith Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Masks are required and will be available if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Judith Larkin page, select service, select live stream. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assn have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Grand Prairie for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
