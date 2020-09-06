Judith I. Larkin (Nee: Hort)

Judy graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1964”. On May 6, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gordon R. Larkin and together they raised two daughters, Karen and Kathleen. Judy was employed by InSinkErator for 34 years, retiring in April, 2009. She enjoyed the outdoors be it gardening, camping, sitting around a campfire, or watching and listening to her favorite bird, the Cardinal. She also enjoyed car rides, NASCAR car races, painting ceramics, going to the movies and watching television. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family, especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.