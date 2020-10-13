Judith H. Adams

Judy and Jeff were wed on September 2, 1967. They moved to Pittsburgh, PA where they both attended graduate school and Judy obtained her Masters Degree in Social Work. After their scholarship was complete, Judy and Jeff began a journey pursuing his career in academia, first in Tivoli, NY, to Northfield, MN, to Madison, WI, and in 1982 to their final home in Beloit. At each stop, Judy carved her own career path as a clinical therapist and social worker. Along the way they had three sons whose rambunctiousness was often a mirror opposite of Judy’s own serene demeanor.

Judy loved her adopted hometown of Beloit and formed many wonderful and deep friendships. For decades she woke before dawn to swim laps every morning at the YMCA pool before getting her sons ready for school. She was proud of her membership in the Y’s 2000 Mile Club.

She was an active volunteer with Friends of the Riverfront and was ever present to help Music at Harry’s Place and other events at Riverside Park. She relished writing biannual research papers for her fellow East End Club members where she mixed scholarship with a subtle sense of humor.