Judith F. Savaglia
April 7, 1938 – February 20, 2021

KENOSHA – Judith Faye (nee: Grimm) Savaglia, age 82; beloved wife of Carl S. Savaglia; passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center late Saturday evening, February 20, 2021.

Family will honor Judith’s beautiful life this coming summer 2021. In memory of Judy, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

