Judith F. Savaglia

April 7, 1938 – February 20, 2021
KENOSHA – Judith Faye (nee: Grimm) Savaglia, age 82; beloved wife of Carl S. Savaglia; passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center late Saturday evening, February 20, 2021.
Family will honor Judith’s beautiful life this coming summer 2021. In memory of Judy, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
