Judith E. Christenson

April 16, 1940—September 9, 2021

RACINE—Judith Ellen Christenson, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital-South in Kenosha.

She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on April 16, 1940, the daughter of the late LeRoy Sophus and Laura Evelyn (nee: Burks) Christenson. Judy was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1958.” She had been employed with Mamco for 41 years, retiring in 2003. Judy had been an active member in Fellowship Baptist Church, including the nursery and was a Sunday School Teacher for decades. She volunteered with Children in AWANA Club and was with Goodwill Industries “Grandparents Program” as Grandma Judy at Westridge School for approximately three years until December 8, 2010 when she suffered a major stroke.

She was an amazing, wonderful, precious sister to Karen. Judy has been in love with her Lord since childhood, and patiently helped draw her sister and brother into the arms of our Savior some years later.

Surviving is her younger sister, Karen Joy Christenson of Racine.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents in 1992 and brothers, five-year-old, Timothy Roy Christenson in 1957, Thomas Earl Christenson on April 22, 2020.