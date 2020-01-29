Judith Ann Madsen (Nee: Johnson)
May 14, 1931 – January 18, 2020

RACINE—Judith Ann Madsen, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 1st at 3:00 p.m with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Monday February 3rd at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

