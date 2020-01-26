Judith Ann Madsen (nee: Johnson)

May 14, 1931 – January 18, 2020
RACINE – Judith Ann Madsen, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, May 14, 1931, daughter of the late Charles and Selma (nee: Flatten) Johnson and was a lifelong resident.
Judy graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1949”. On June 26, 1954 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Anders C. Madsen. Judy and her husband started their business, Model Tool, Inc., in 1959 and ran the business together until they retired in 2005. Judy was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church and a member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club Auxiliary. Judy loved her family, traveling, knitting, dancing, baseball and games. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many who will dearly miss her.
Judy is survived by her husband Anders Madsen; children, Peter Madsen, Peggy (Henrik) Jensen, Paul (Judy) Madsen; grandchildren, Joren, Sophia, and Olivia Madsen; sister, Jane (Chuck) Bragg; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends; she was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sandy Koleske.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 1st at 3:00 p.m with a Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery Chapel on Monday February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
