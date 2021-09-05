Judith Ann Jurgens

RACINE — Judith Ann “Judy” Jurgens, age 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 2, 2021, at her residence.
Judy’s memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Erie Street and Kewaunee, on Friday September 10, 2021, at 12:00 noon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Please refer to Wednesday’s Racine Journal Times for complete obituary information or Sturino Funeral Home website.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.