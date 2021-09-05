 Skip to main content
Judith Ann Jurgens
RACINE — Judith Ann “Judy” Jurgens, age 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 2, 2021, at her residence.

Judy’s memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Erie Street and Kewaunee, on Friday September 10, 2021, at 12:00 noon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Please refer to Wednesday’s Racine Journal Times for complete obituary information or Sturino Funeral Home website.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

