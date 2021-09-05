Judith Ann Jurgens

RACINE — Judith Ann “Judy” Jurgens, age 56, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 2, 2021, at her residence.

Judy’s memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located on the corner of Erie Street and Kewaunee, on Friday September 10, 2021, at 12:00 noon with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time.