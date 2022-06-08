June 2, 1938—June 3, 2022

Judith Ann Gomer Greenquist, age 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital on June 3, 2022. She was born on a farm in Black River Falls, WI, June 2, 1938. Those are the facts, but they do not tell anything about how well Judy lived those 30,682 days. She lived life to the fullest.

Judy was extremely proud of her work record and deservedly so. She started at Marigold Dairy Ice Cream Store at 16 years of age. After graduating from Racine Washington Park High School in 1956, she went to work in the mailroom of SC Johnson in Racine. The company obviously appreciated her talents, skills and attitude. Her decades-long position was Administrative Assistant to the Chairman of the Board, Sam Johnson. She was the Keeper of the Gate and retired in 1999 from the company. Well played, Judy.

Judy was a cradle-to-the-grave Episcopalian and a full practitioner at the time of her passing. Her first church was Holy Innocents on 16th Street with Father Leonard. From there she went to St. Stephens, St. Nicholas, and finally to the iconic St. Lukes on Main Street. Some of her many activities included volunteering with her sister Kathie at the Hospitality Center, Altar Guild, St. Monica’s Guild, annually putting together Christmas Child boxes, several leadership positions, and always being available to help on any project. And as we Episcopalians say, “May the peace of the Lord be with you always.” If Judy does not make heaven, there is no hope for the rest of us. Judy was a friend to many in Racine and elsewhere. She had friends from her early school days (Stephen Bull Elementary, Mitchell Junior High, and Park High School), church, Johnsons, family, her travels, and from so many other activities. She was active in the Johnson’s Tennis Club with her strong left handed forehand and enjoyed swimming and socializing.

Judy enjoyed parties and food gatherings of any type. Some of her favorites were picnics, barbecues, bring a dish dinner, special holiday dinners, and anything involving family. Guests still rave after twenty years about some of her dishes, especially her signature corn salad. Though she loved to cook, she was always available for a special dinner at the Corner House.

Judy was a Hall of Fame caregiver. As the oldest living daughter she was the catalyst in the care of her parents, Florence and Ollie Gomer. Whether they were living in Shamrock, WI or Racine, she was always there for them. When Ollie passed away, Judy bought a house for Florence to live in on Saxony Drive in Racine. A true caregiving daughter. Judy loved to travel.

She and her husband Gary went to many of the Sandals Resorts, took several cruises to the Caribbean, visited cities in Mexico such as Cancun and Acapulco (she loved Mexican food, and she made a mean chalupa). Many trips were taken with her sister Kathie to visit brothers in San Francisco and Orange County, CA. After high school she visited her older brother in Germany. Other countries on that tour included Belgium (World’s Fair), Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Italy, and Monte Carlos. Yes, she was an accomplished traveler! It was such a disappointment after she retired in 1999, and Gary retired in 2000, that they only had five years to travel as Gary passed away way too young in 2005.

Judy cherished her bucolic home in Franksville. The pastoral setting, the terrace, the open fields behind the home, the comfortable and pleasing accommodations—it was the perfect spot for her special parties, holidays, and Packer games. She and Gary were Packer FANS as ticket holders, part-owners, and full-time supporters. February 6, 2011, is considered a holiday at their home. We all learned that if you were going to call on a Sunday from September to February, you better check the National Football League schedule first.

Judy also lovingly cared for her dogs. If you knew Judy, you remembered her little BFFs. Some of the dogs included JoJo, Bucky, Jamaica, and Nickie. It was such a sad day last year when Nickie was put to sleep.

Judy loved Gary Greenquist. They went to Park High School together, however, nothing blossomed at that time. But in 1971 (15 years later) they met at SC Johnsons. They got married in 1973 and were together for 32 years. A truly solid and loving marriage. They both worked at SC Johnsons the entire time of their marriage. Gary for 39 years and Judy for 43 years. Today, their son Michael works there and their granddaughter, Katrina just started. Obviously, a SC Johnson family.

Judy was a wonderful mother to Michael (Leann) Greenquist of Racine, Debbi (John) Marefke of Muskego, and Gretchen (Bryan) Heinrich of Manitowish Waters. And a wonderful grandmother to Maxwell, Felisha, Katrina, Kristina, and Kairi. The grandchildren have pleasant memories of trips to Disney World and the Milwaukee zoo with Grandma.

Judy was a great sister to Kathie (Tyrone) Thompson of Racine, Duane (DJ) Gomer of Orange County, CA., Dawn (Ron) Schill (deceased), and Reverend Dr. Alvin Gomer (deceased).

Judy was a Hall of Fame AUNT. Her nephews and nieces include Eric(Godchild), Debra, David, Danny, Melissa, Taylor, Steven, Susan, Scott, Catherine, Mary, Carol, and Andrew. And her AUNT duties extended to all of their spouses, children, grandchildren, etc. A rather extended group and she was AUNT Judy to each and every one.

And a special shout out to her sister, Kathleen Rose Gomer Thompson! Kathie was indispensable to her by driving her to doctors appointments and being there for her during all treatments. A true companion, listener, and best friend. Kathie says, “I am going to miss our daily 5:30 a.m. phone calls. She was the best big sister and my best friend.”

An excerpt from the poem, Life Well Lived (author unknown) perfectly describes our Judy: “A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.” And Judy’s life was well lived!

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Hospitality Center, 614 Main Street, Racine 53403 or Save the Children.

