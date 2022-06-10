Judith Ann Gomer Greenquist, age 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital on June 3, 2022. She was born on a farm in Black River Falls, WI, June 2, 1938. Those are the facts, but they do not tell anything about how well Judy lived those 30,682 days. She lived life to the fullest.

