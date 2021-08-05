October 29, 1942—July 31, 2021

RACINE—Judith A. Weisbrod passed away on July 31, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Care. Judy was born to Anne and Elmer Burda on October 29, 1942, in Berwyn, IL.

Beloved wife to Dennis for almost 30 years. Judy is survived loved by her husband Dennis and her children Jeff (Tania) Stanley, Jane (Dan Powell) Stanley and Joy (Chris) Hagberg. She is also survived by grandchildren Isabella & Camilla Stanley, JJ Grabowski and her grand dog, Elmer Lake Stanley.

Judy loved crafting – from quilts to knitting to sewing. Judy also loved solving crossword puzzles, reading novels, watching her soaps, baking, cooking for friends and family with new recipes, volunteer work, the color red, dogs, and staying connected with friends and family.

Judy’s Memorial Service, led by Pastor George Kafer, will be at Christ Church United Methodist, Racine, WI, starting at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021. If you plan to attend, please feel free to wear red, Judy’s signature color.

Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity, Racine, WI.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY